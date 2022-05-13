Midtown BB Gun Drive-By Ends With Flying Mops

Cops are looking for three people who attacked a man in midtown Manhattan early Sunday morning -- first with BB guns and then, unusually enough, with mops and brooms.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old man was in the 100 block of West 37th Street when an SUV pulled up and its occupants, two men and a woman, opened fire with BB guns.

The victim was struck above the eye with a pellet and fled into a nearby pizza parlor.

The shooters gave chase into the slice joint, cops say, and began throwing brooms and mops at the victim. They missed, and the attackers then fled the shop and drove off.

The victim was treated at the scene.

