Ex-Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Taken Back Into Custody After Restaurant Photo

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney later jailed for fraud, has been taken back into federal custody after allegedly violating the terms of his COVID-related release, his attorney said Thursday.

Earlier this month, Cohen was captured in photos by the New York Post dining out at a Manhattan restaurant.

Cohen's attorney told NBC News that those photos may have prompted his return to custody. He also apparently declined to sign a Bureau of Prisons document related to his release that would have restricted his ability to write a book or conduct media appearances.

Cohen has been taken to a federal detention center in Brooklyn, his attorney said. It was not immediately clear what will happen next.

Cohen was furloughed from federal prison in May to serve the rest of his sentence at home.