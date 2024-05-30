‘Relieved': Key Trump trial witness Michael Cohen reacts to former president's guilty verdict

Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen said he's "relieved" after the former president was found guilty on all 34 counts in a hush money trial charging the falsifying of business records.

Cohen appeared Thursday evening on MSNBC in an exclusive interview.

“As we like to state, nobody is above the law, and today’s verdict demonstrates that,” Cohen said in the interview.

Cohen's testimony was seen as pivotal in Trump's trial and he was on the stand a number of days testifying and facing a cross-examination. The defense hammered at Cohen’s credibility and his previous lies under oath.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's former attorney, arrives at his home after leaving Manhattan Criminal Court on May 13, 2024 in New York City. Cohen was called to testify as the prosecution's star witness in the former president's hush money trial. Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels is tied to Trump's 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. Cohen will continue with direct questioning by the prosecution, then face cross-examination by the defense when the trial resumes. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

When asked how he was feeling after the verdict, Cohen said on MSNBC, “I guess the word is relieved. This has been six years in the making.”

Cohen said everything he said on the witness stand in 21 hours of testimony was corroborated by other witnesses and documents.

Earlier on Thursday, Cohen released a statement saying in part, "Today is an important day for accountability and the rule of law. While it has been a difficult journey for me and my family, the truth always matters."

Trump will face Judge Juan Merchan again on July 11 for the scheduled sentencing.