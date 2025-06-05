Mexican navy ship that hit Brooklyn Bridge to be towed down fully-closed East River

The Mexican navy ship Cuauhtemoc, which struck the Brooklyn Bridge May 17, will be towed from Manhattan to Brooklyn on Friday morning closing the East River to ship traffic.

The Mexican navy sailing ship was on a global goodwill tour when it struck the Brooklyn Bridge, snapping its three masts, killing two crew members and leaving some sailors dangling from harnesses high in the air waiting for help.

The vessel, which was flying a giant Mexican flag, had 277 people aboard, of which 19 needed medical treatment, including the two sailors who later lost their lives.

Since the days after the crash, the ship has been docked at Pier 36 on the Lower East Side. On Friday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard, NYPD Harbor units and other entities, including private salvage partners, will help coordinate the towing of the vessel to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, New York City emergency officials announced.

The towing is expected to start around 6:45 a.m. and conclude around 8 a.m.

As a result of the move, the East River will be closed by the NYPD and Coast Guard from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. between the Manhattan and Williamsburg Bridges.

NYC Ferry and other ferry services may be disrupted through the East River on Friday morning.

Each year the Cuauhtemoc sets out at the end of classes at the naval military school to finish cadets' training. This year it left the Mexican port of Acapulco, on the Pacific coast, on April 6, the navy said.

It arrived in New York City on May 13, where visitors were welcome for several days, the Mexican consulate said. The ship was scheduled to visit 22 ports in 15 nations over 254 days, 170 of them at sea.