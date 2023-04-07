New York Mets

Mets to Change ‘Phillie Colors' Ad Patch on Uniform: Cohen

By The Associated Press

New York Mets Pitcher Denyi Reyes (72) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of Major League Baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets on April 7, 2023, at Citi Field in Flushing, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Steve Cohen plans to patch things up with New York Mets fans over an ad on the uniform.

In a partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, the team wore patches on its jersey sleeves for the first time during Friday's home opener against the Miami Marlins. But the red-and-white color scheme didn’t really fit for a team traditionally decked out in blue and orange that counts the Philadelphia Phillies as a primary rival.

The club announced the sponsorship agreement Thursday and showed off the new uniform patches in a photo online.

Cohen, the Mets' owner, said he had an email exchange with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital CEO Steven J. Corwin and they agreed to make a change going forward.

“They're Phillie colors. And he agreed and I agreed they should be more Met-appropriate,” Cohen said before Friday's game.

“I was working hard last night,” he added, drawing laughs.

New York wore the red-and-white patches Friday. Cohen did not say when the new patches might be ready.

