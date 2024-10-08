Mets fans freak out as Grimace joins subway ride to Citi Field

The Mets are back home at Citi Field for a pivotal Game 3 against the rival Phillies, and fans may be more excited to see Grimace again.

Videos posted to social media show fans chanting "Let's go Mets" around the purple McDonald's mascot on the subway on Tuesday as they all took the 7 train, which also happens to be the purple line, to the best-of-five NL Division Series game that's tied 1-all.

Grimace, who became an unlikely hero after he threw out the first pitch over the summer and the Mets went on a seven-game win streak, was part of the MTA's effort to get fans to take public transit to the playoffs.

The MTA posted a photo of Grimace riding the Grimace-stickered train 7 train in the afternoon, as well as a video of subway riders cladded in orange and blue around him.

"Be like Grimace and take the train to Citi Field to see the @New York Mets in the NLDS playoffs! @McDonald’s," the agency's TikTok caption read.

@mta Be like Grimace and take the train to Citi Field to see the @New York Mets in the NLDS playoffs! @McDonald’s ♬ original sound - MTA

When the Mets left town Sept. 22 following a Sunday night victory over Philadelphia, their stated goal was to wrap up a National League wild card and last long enough in the postseason to play in Queens again this year.

No easy task, they certainly knew. And with all the emotional highs they've enjoyed lately, it's easy to forget the Mets are just 5-6 overall since their last home game.

But here they are. Now, the Mets get to pack their own ballpark Tuesday and play in front of a friendly crowd for the first time this October.

“I expect it to be crazy,” left-hander Sean Manaea, scheduled to start Game 3 against Aaron Nola, with slumping Alec Bohm back in Philadelphia's lineup. "This place can definitely be rocking. The last couple of games we had here were pretty amazing.

“We’ve all been talking about what this place is going to be like,” he added. “There’s definitely a sense of rejuvenation. The road can be crazy, but I’m looking forward to feeding off that energy.”