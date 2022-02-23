Metropolitan Museum of Art to Launch Two Free Podcasts

What to Know The world-renown Metropolitan Museum of Art is launching two free podcasts to further bring the world of art and creativity to the masses, the museum announced Wednesday.

"Frame of Mind," which debuted Wednesday, features stories about how art supports well-being.

The second podcast, titled "Immaterial," will launch in the spring.

"To help lift us all during these long, dark days of winter—and of course, COVID-19, The Met is launching two new podcasts that explore art’s ability to connect, fascinate, and inspire us," the museum said.

"Frame of Mind," which debuted Wednesday, features stories about how art supports well-being, especially during times of struggle and stress -- a topic relevant to the times we are living due to the ongoing pandemic.

"Not only can museums be intimidating, but art is often mistakenly seen as inessential," the museum said on its website. "We believe art at The Met—from all parts of the globe and spanning over five thousand years of history—holds an important key to well-being, namely the expression of human emotion and feeling. By inviting people in and connecting them to our collection, we aim to expand access to art as a tool for finding meaning, solace, and inspiration."

The short-form, 12-episode weekly series is available free on The Met’s website and on demand across all major podcast platforms.

The second podcast, titled "Immaterial," will launch in the spring. Each episode will deal with a specific material found in art and explore the connections and meanings across times and cultures.

"There are obstacles to people visiting museums in person—some find art inaccessible, whether its presentation, scholarship, interpretation, and even physical buildings," the Met said. "These podcasts are but one effort to meet some of these challenges and connect people to art—no matter where they’re coming from or where they are."