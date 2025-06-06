New Haven

Metro-North warns of cancellations and delays from NYC to New Haven

By Angela Fortuna

A commuter wearing a protective mask sits on a train at the Metro-North station in Stamford, Connecticut, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. The pandemic stimulus package that Congress passed includes $4 billion for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, allowing the nation’s biggest mass-transit system to avoid deep cuts to bus, subway and commuter rail service. Photographer: Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Getty Images

After downed power lines caused massive train delays Thursday night, Metro-North is warning of even more cancellations and delays Friday evening.

Metro-North said nighttime rush hour will be impacted by some cancellations and delays.

Several trains out of Grand Central Station to New Haven have been canceled between 4 and 6:30 p.m.

The following cancellations have been reported:

  • 4:11 p.m. train from Grand Central to New Haven
  • 4:13 p.m. train from Stamford to New Haven-State Street
  • 4:49 p.m. train from Grand Central to New Haven
  • 6:26 p.m. train from Grand Central to New Haven

Metro-North said their crews are continuing work to repair infrastructure from downed power lines near Westport.

On Thursday night, 1,200 passengers on three trains were impacted. MTA officials had to cut the electricity from the downed wires and trains, so there was no air conditioning for hours.

Passengers were stuck onboard the train during that time. They were eventually escorted onto CTrail trains to take them to another station.

Officials said passengers should expect 10 to 15 minutes delays and check the TrainTime app or website before traveling.

