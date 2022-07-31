Metro-North Union Calls NY Mask Mandate ‘Hazard' for Workers to Enforce

Metro-North's largest union is calling for an end to the mask mandate on trains.

The head of the Association of Commuter Rail Employees said masks should be optional -- not mandatory -- because members who have tried to enforce the mandate have been physically and verbally assaulted by defiant riders.

"This safety measure has become unenforceable and a hazard in its own right," the union said in a statement.

New York has kept its mask rules in place for all MTA agencies, including Metro-North, the Long Island Rail Road, and NYC subways. The union points out neighboring agencies New Jersey Transit and Connecticut Rail have dropped their mask mandates.

"If the health department will not transition Metro North Railroad and the MTA to a mask optional facility then we call on the health department to come to Metro North Railroad and enforce it on their own," the statement continued.

Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi called any assault on an employee "outrageous and unacceptable," and said "perpetrators should face the toughest possible consequences."

Last Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation to upgrade criminals charges to anyone who assault transit workers who weren't previously protected by law. That extension now protects ticket collectors, cleaners, repairers, maintenance workers and more.

"During the pandemic, our transit workers were heroes, showing up while everyone was staying home — putting not only their health and the health of their families at risk, but also risking their lives as subway crime increased," the governor said.

The governor's office and state health officials have not responded to requests for comment.