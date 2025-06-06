Hartford

CT high school senior detained by ICE during immigration hearing

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A high school senior was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, during an immigration hearing in Hartford this week, according to Meriden Public Schools.

A Maloney High School twelfth grader was taken into custody just days before graduation during a hearing that wasn't criminal in nature, Mayor Kevin Scarpati said.

"While I cannot share details about specific students, I can assure you that students who meet all of the Meriden Public Schools graduation requirements will be issued a diploma from the Meriden Board of Education," Superintendent Mark Benigni said in a statement.

Meriden Public Schools said ICE has not contacted them.

Scarpati told NBC Connecticut that the city has been in contact with the student's family and members of our federal delegation.

"We respect the family's privacy as they deal with this challenging situation," Benigni said.

Maloney High School has graduation slated for next Tuesday.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to ICE for more information.

Hartford
