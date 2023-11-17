Menorah vandalism on Long Island caught on security video

Police are looking for the person who vandalized a menorah gracing a front lawn in West Hempstead on Long Island.

Security video showed a man swinging an object at the menorah and damaging its lights just after midnight Wednesday morning.

"You’re angry at something, punch a punching bag. Don’t come on someone’s property and do damage and vandalize someone’s property," said Chaya Lieberman, who lives at the home that housed the menorah on the front yard.

The estimated cost of the menorah damage is $2,000 and the homeowners will likely need to replace it.

The war in the Middle East has heightened tensions in the Jewish community.

Back on Halloween night, police responded to the same neighborhood for reports of anti-semitic writing scrawled on people's cars.

Nassau County police are asking anyone who has information about the incident or recognize the man in the video to call police.