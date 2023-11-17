Long Island

Menorah vandalism on Long Island caught on security video

By Pei-Sze Cheng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for the person who vandalized a menorah gracing a front lawn in West Hempstead on Long Island.

Security video showed a man swinging an object at the menorah and damaging its lights just after midnight Wednesday morning.

"You’re angry at something, punch a punching bag. Don’t come on someone’s property and do damage and vandalize someone’s property," said Chaya Lieberman, who lives at the home that housed the menorah on the front yard.

The estimated cost of the menorah damage is $2,000 and the homeowners will likely need to replace it.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The war in the Middle East has heightened tensions in the Jewish community.

Back on Halloween night, police responded to the same neighborhood for reports of anti-semitic writing scrawled on people's cars.

Nassau County police are asking anyone who has information about the incident or recognize the man in the video to call police.

Local

medical debt 2 hours ago

NYC woman who died from cancer helps erase millions in medical debts

Brooklyn 2 hours ago

Man sought for stabbing teen girl in neck in Brooklyn: NYPD

This article tagged under:

Long Islandwest hempstead
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us