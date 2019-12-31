Men Wanted in Brutal NYC Bar Attack

Cops are looking for several suspects in a violent attack on a man outside a bar in Brooklyn three days before Christmas.

The fight started inside the Woodland Bar on Flatbush Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Then it escalated, pouring outside where the group was seen punching and kicking a man who lay, barely able to move, on the sidewalk.

At one point, cops say a suspect brought out a knife or sharp object and slashed the victim in the torso and elbow. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he needed 15 stitches to close his wounds.

Police released surveillance video of the attackers (above). Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.