Men Target Cash Delivery Trucks in NYC, Deflate Tires to Steal Over $1M: Prosecutors

Seven men have been indicted in a years-long scheme to steal over $1 million from cash delivery vehicles across New York City, prosecutors said Wednesday.

William Jackson, Lance Spearman, Jamel Cooper, Jeffrey Blount, Sherrod Coleman, Johnnie Corbett and Freddie Barnes, all from Brooklyn, were named in the indictment, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Since February 2017, the suspects would follow the cars from warehouses in Brooklyn as drivers go to replenish private ATM machines. They used various methods to steal the cash inside those vehicles, including releasing air from tires.

Authorities say the men allegedly stole $1,003,670 in 15 separate incidents.

In one occasion on March 2, 2018, Jackson, Spearman, Blount and Coleman allegedly followed an ATM owner from an East Williamsburg warehouse after he withdrew $480,000. After the victim got home and got out of his car to open the garage door, one of the men got in the driver's seat and drove away with the cash.

The suspects have been charged with various counts and degrees of conspiracy, grand larceny, burglary and other related charges, prosecutors said.