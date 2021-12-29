Brooklyn

Men Pretend to Be COVID-19 Surveyors Before Attacking Brooklyn Homeowner: Police

New York City police are searching for three men who allegedly pretended to be COVID-19 surveyors before attacking a Brooklyn man over the weekend.

The NYPD says one of the men knocked on the 28-year-old victim's door on Sunday night, posing as maintenance workers conducting a survey about the coronavirus. When the Coney Island homeowner opened his door, two other men forced their way into the home and began beating up the victim.

One of the three men then pulled out a knife, police said, and slashed the victim's hands before removing his cellphone.

It's unclear if the men knew the victim or if anything else was taken. The victim was taken to Maimonides Hospital where he was treated for cuts to his hands

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers.

