Melissa Aviles-Ramos takes over as NYC schools chancellor: What to know

New York City's new schools chancellor steps into her role Wednesday, a position vacated when David Banks' retirement timeline sped up a few months at the behest of the mayor.

Melissa Aviles-Ramos, who previously served as deputy chancellor, becomes the highest-ranking Latina in the school system, overseeing the largest public district in the country.

In making the announcement, Mayor Eric Adams described Aviles-Ramos as a lifelong educator who has been with the city's public schools for more than two decades. He said she has a proven record of raising graduation rates.

"As a former teacher and a mom of a public-school student, I believe strongly in our work and in maintaining stability through this transition," Aviles-Ramos said Wednesday. "Under my leadership, we will continue to strengthen our supports for students with disabilities and multilingual learners, improve our city’s literacy and math proficiency rates, help our older students forge pathways to a bright future, and keep our schools safe. I am so grateful for Chancellor Banks’ leadership, and I thank Mayor Adams for entrusting me with continuing the work that began under his tenure."

So what else do we know about the new leader of New York City public schools?

Lifelong educator with local roots

Aviles-Ramos was born and raised in the Soundview section of Bronx neighborhood in New York City, the daughter of a Puerto Rican single mother. She is the first in her family to graduate from high school, and the first in her family to attend college. Her own under-resourced upbringing led her to fiercely pursue creating access for students and families across New York City.

Aviles-Ramos brings a wealth of knowledge of the city’s public school system. She has served as a devoted teacher, assistant principal, principal, deputy superintendent, and acting superintendent before transitioning to a central office position where she played a pivotal role in developing 'Project Open Arms,’ New York City Public Schools’ response to the influx of migrant families seeking asylum. Her efforts have included creating advisory councils, launching community-based projects, and spearheading initiatives that address critical issues affecting students and their families.

Aviles-Ramos started her career as an English teacher at Truman High School in 2007 before moving on to become the principal at Schuylerville Preparatory High School, where she increased the graduation rate from 23 percent to 68 percent in her first year, and from 68 percent to 83 percent in her second year with approximately 71 percent of English language learner students being deemed as college ready.

She went on to serve as a senior executive director of program implementation in the Office of the First Deputy Chancellor before transitioning to chief of staff to Chancellor Banks, then ascending to her current role of deputy chancellor of family and community engagement and external affairs.

Aviles-Ramos holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Fordham University, and a Master of Arts degree from CUNY City College. She is a mother to a daughter.