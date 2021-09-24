Harlem

Meghan and Harry Visit With Students at a Harlem School

By Leanne Italie

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, fields questions from students after she read from her book "The Bench," with Prince Harry, right, during their visit to P.S. 123, the Mahalia Jackson School, in New York's Harlem neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Seated background right is Principal Melitina Hernandez,
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made an appearance at a Harlem elementary school, reading her children's book to a group of about two dozen children.

She was accompanied on the visit Friday to the Mahalia Jackson School in Harlem by her husband, Harry. The duke and duchess offered lots of hugs to students at PS 123, a school that services shelters for students without permanent homes. A couple of the children were seen shedding tears when they met the pair.

A group of about 11 second graders had prime spots up front in the playground as Meghan read “The Bench,” which she initially wrote as a Father's Day poem to Harry after the birth of their son Archie. In all, a group of of about two dozen schoolchildren in uniforms sat cross legged on green cushions while Meghan read the book, which is a multicultural tribute to fatherhood.

The couple wore masks during their hourlong visit to the school. They also donated two garden boxes filled with vegetables to the school.

Meghan wore a Merlot trouser outfit to the appearance, which is one of several the couple is making this week in New York City. Harry wore khakis and a casual Henley.

The couple, who live in California after stepping aside from royal duties last year, are scheduled to appear on Saturday at a Global Citizen concert aimed at combatting a variety of issues, including climate change, global poverty and vaccine inequity.

