Mega Millions: 2 $1M tickets sold in NJ as jackpot builds to $820M

Two tickets sold in New Jersey matched all five white balls in the July 21, 2023 Mega Millions draw

By Dan Stamm

Powerball fever has faded after someone in California hit the more than $1 billion jackpot, but Mega Millions excitement is heating up ahead of Tuesday's estimated $820 million draw.

As people fork over two bucks for dreams of "Mega" riches in Tuesday's lottery draw, people might want to check the tickets they already purchased.

Two $1 million Mega Millions tickets sold in NJ

Even though no one hit the $720 million jackpot on Friday's draw by matching all five white balls (29, 40, 47, 50, 57) and the yellow Mega Ball (25), eight tickets matched all five white balls -- worth a cool $1 million.

Two of those tickets were sold in the Garden State, according to Mega Millions.

NBC10 has reached out to the New Jersey Lottery to find out where each ticket that matched all five white balls (29, 40, 47, 50, 57) were sold. We will update this story accordingly.

Mega dreams for Tuesday's draw

Still not a winner? You could be by midweek.

As of Monday, the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions draw was $820 million, with a cash option of $422 million. Good luck!

Mega Millions is played in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware and 42 other states, as well as Washington, D.C. and the U.S Virgin Islands, Mega Millions said.

