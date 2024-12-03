Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot at $541 million for Tuesday's drawing

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since early September

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $541 million.

For a winner selecting the cash option, they'll win $257.6 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11 p.m.

When was the last Mega Millions winner?

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was on Sept. 10, 2024 when a winner won $810 million in Texas.

Where can you play Mega Millions?

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

