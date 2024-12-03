Mega Millions jackpot at $541 million for Tuesday's drawing

The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $541 million.

For a winner selecting the cash option, they'll win $257.6 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11 p.m.

When was the last Mega Millions winner?

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was on Sept. 10, 2024 when a winner won $810 million in Texas.

Where can you play Mega Millions?

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.