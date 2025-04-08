Mega Millions jackpot rising ahead of first drawing with new rules, better odds

Feeling lucky?

Tuesday is the first drawing for Mega Millions since the price of tickets jumped from $2 to $5.

The lottery recently announced a new version and prize structure. Though tickets cost more than double, the lottery says players now have improved odds to win, along with larger starting and faster-growing jackpots.

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing, as of mid-morning, had rolled to $54 million (cash option $25.7 million) and was expected to climb. Rather than starting at $20 million, the jackpot now starts at $50 million.

Going forward, the average jackpot is expected to top $800 million, up from around $450 million. Every ticket now has a random multiplier, and there's one less gold Mega ball. See information on the prize levels here.

The price hike isn't the only change. Here's how the lottery bills the enhancements:

New $5 game with built-in multiplier

The Multiplier is now included in the price of a single $5 wager.

in the price of a single $5 wager. A 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X Multiplier will be randomly assigned for every play at time of purchase.

or Multiplier will be at time of purchase. Win a minimum of $10 and up to $10 million on non-jackpot prizes, up from $2 to $1 million for current prizes.

and on non-jackpot prizes, up from $2 to $1 million for current prizes. Every winning ticket will pay out at least 2X the price.

Bigger jackpots and secondary prizes

Jackpots start at $50 million (up from $20 million).

(up from $20 million). Jackpots are expected to grow faster and get to higher dollar amounts more frequently in the new game.

and in the new game. Prizes for Match 5 (match five white balls) with the new built-in Multiplier will range from $2 million up to $10 million .

. The prize for matching the Mega Ball alone will now be between $10 and $50, depending on the Multiplier amount.

Better odds to win jackpot

Jackpot odds are improved to 1 in 290,472,336 from 1 in 302,575,350 due to the removal of one gold Mega Ball from the game. The new game will feature 24 Mega Balls instead of the current 25.

from 1 in 302,575,350 due to the removal of one gold Mega Ball from the game. The new game will feature 24 Mega Balls instead of the current 25. Overall odds of winning any prize are improved to 1 in 23 (from 1 in 24).

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. The game is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Lottery officials say that any ticket purchased before the change will be paid out based on the old prize structure regardless of when it is claimed.

Attorney Andrew Stoltmann has represented 12 lottery winners, many of whom lost all their winnings through bad investments, reckless spending and greedy relatives. “Unfortunately, the people who win the lottery think at that point, the journey is over. And what they don’t realize is that the journey has really just begun,” says the Chicago-based Stoltmann.