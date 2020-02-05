Meet Remi: New Jersey K9 Helps Find Missing Kids in 24 Hours

Two missing kids in New Jersey were safety reunited with their families this week thanks to the help of a 3-year-old Bloodhound name Remi.

Police officer Chris Nichols and his trusty K9 were called upon Tuesday afternoon when a 6th grade boy disappeared from Maywood Avenue School during recess. Remi was given one of the boy's shirts and he followed the scent, tracking its owner down more than a mile away.

The night before, police searched for a missing 13-year-old girl who had run away from school but turned up nothing.

Remi was then given the teen's jacket and she led officers over several city blocks, through a parking deck area and eventually off a sidewalk.

"You're talking over major intersections. You're talking major roadways... [Bloodhounds] just have a really strong nose," Nichols tells NBC New York.

With Remi's powerful sense of smell to the rescue, the dog found the teen shivering in an area where officers had already search, in the woods near Englewood Hospital.

The girl was "not very far off the road but we would not have been able to see her with your naked eye at all. Her nose led us to where the girl was down," Nichols said.

Both of the children are expected to be OK and they have been reunited with their families, according to police.

Remi has been on 75 cases in the two years she has been working for the Maywood Police Department. She has found young and old missing persons, some of whom had alzheimer's, dementia or autism.

"You can't fool the nose. It's just the dog's strongest sense, and while we have great technology, sometimes you just gotta rely on what's worked for a long, long time. That's, in this case, a bloodhound is their nose," said Nichols.

However, there's limitations on what the K9 can do because scent fades over time in open environment. That's why the Maywood police became the first police department in the country to give away scent safety kits for free, NBC New York previously reported.

The kit collects and secures a person's scent so police can quickly provide the dog with a trail to follow, increasing chances of finding that missing person.

"You're helping people that are lost and could potentially end tragically, so for us, it's rewarding to be able to bring that person home," said Nichols.