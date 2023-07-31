Meet Clear the Shelters' adoptable pets of 2023

So many adorable fur babies, so little time! Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal Local’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, is returning in 2023 for its ninth consecutive year from Aug. 1 to 31.

Below, you can find pets who are up for adoption from NBC New York's partner shelters. The list will be updated on a rolling basis, so make sure you come back and share this page with someone looking to find their new best friend.

To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2023 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.

Follow Clear The Shelters on Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on this year's pet adoption and donation news:
Twitter @ClearTheShelter
Instagram: @cleartheshelters

2 photos
1/2
Bentley was originally rescued from Texas where he spent time working as a livestock guardian. He is about 3 years old and is super loving with the people he knows and is comfortable with. He can be a little shy at first when meeting new people.
2/2
Bentley is fine with encountering other dogs in public, he is recommended to be an only dog at home. If you're interested in adopting him, contact Lorraine Forster of Happy Life Animal Rescue in Pawling, New York, at 845-216-4221 or lorraineforster@happylifeanimalrescue.org
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

clear the shelters

More Photo Galleries

Manhattan crane collapse photos show damages from 16 tons of materials
Manhattan crane collapse photos show damages from 16 tons of materials
Take a look at this estate with organic farm for sale in Greenwich for $4 million
Take a look at this estate with organic farm for sale in Greenwich for $4 million
See inside the Ken-ified Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse available to rent on Airbnb
See inside the Ken-ified Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse available to rent on Airbnb
Scenes from Donald Trump's 1st-ever federal arraignment
Scenes from Donald Trump's 1st-ever federal arraignment
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us