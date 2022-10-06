McDonald's Brings Back Another Childhood Favorite

First, we get happy meals for adults -- finally. And now McDonald's is bringing back another childhood favorite.

After weeks of anticipation, McDonald's confirmed Thursday it was bringing back its most iconic Halloween trio -- McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin. They first debuted nearly 40 years ago, back in 1986, and now the buckets will be available with a Happy Meal at participating McDonald's restaurants across the country for a limited time.

The fast-food restaurant said its Halloween Happy Meal will be available from Oct. 18 through Halloween.

Opt for the Hamburger Happy Meal, the four-piece Chicken McNuggets or the six-piece Chicken McNuggets and, while you're at it, you can try one of the new boxes for adults, too. More on those Cactus Plant Flea Market boxes here.

Halloween Buckets Are Back!

McDonald's

