McDonald's Brings Back Another Childhood Favorite

First, we get happy meals for adults -- finally. And now McDonald's is bringing back another childhood favorite.
After weeks of anticipation, McDonald's confirmed Thursday it was bringing back its most iconic Halloween trio -- McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin. They first debuted nearly 40 years ago, back in 1986, and now the buckets will be available with a Happy Meal at participating McDonald's restaurants across the country for a limited time.
The fast-food restaurant said its Halloween Happy Meal will be available from Oct. 18 through Halloween.
Opt for the Hamburger Happy Meal, the four-piece Chicken McNuggets or the six-piece Chicken McNuggets and, while you're at it, you can try one of the new boxes for adults, too. More on those Cactus Plant Flea Market boxes here.