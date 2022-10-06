happy meals

McDonald's Brings Back Another Childhood Favorite

First, we get adult happy meals. And now this!

First, we get happy meals for adults -- finally. And now McDonald's is bringing back another childhood favorite.

After weeks of anticipation, McDonald's confirmed Thursday it was bringing back its most iconic Halloween trio -- McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin. They first debuted nearly 40 years ago, back in 1986, and now the buckets will be available with a Happy Meal at participating McDonald's restaurants across the country for a limited time.

The fast-food restaurant said its Halloween Happy Meal will be available from Oct. 18 through Halloween.

Opt for the Hamburger Happy Meal, the four-piece Chicken McNuggets or the six-piece Chicken McNuggets and, while you're at it, you can try one of the new boxes for adults, too. More on those Cactus Plant Flea Market boxes here.

