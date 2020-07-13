McDonald’s

McDonald's Giving Away French Fries for National Fry Day

It's one of a number of promos chains are running nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 02: McDonald’s fries are offered at McDonald’s at Made In America Festival on September 2, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

Yes, there's a National French Fry Day, and yes, you can get free fries for it.

McDonald's said Monday that participating locations will be giving away a free medium order of fries to celebrate the occasion.

The offer requires the McDonald's app; users can either use mobile ordering to claim their free fries, or scan a code in store. No other purchase is necessary (and only one order of fries per customer).

A number of other chains are running fry promos as well, and the Idaho Potato Commission is running a National French Fry Sweepstakes.

