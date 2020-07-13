McDonald's Giving Away French Fries for National Fry Day

Yes, there's a National French Fry Day, and yes, you can get free fries for it.

McDonald's said Monday that participating locations will be giving away a free medium order of fries to celebrate the occasion.

The offer requires the McDonald's app; users can either use mobile ordering to claim their free fries, or scan a code in store. No other purchase is necessary (and only one order of fries per customer).

A number of other chains are running fry promos as well, and the Idaho Potato Commission is running a National French Fry Sweepstakes.