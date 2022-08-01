McDonald's Employee Shot in Bed-Stuy After Argument With Customer Led to Gunshots

A McDonald's worker was shot outside of one of the chain's Brooklyn locations after getting into an argument with a customer, according to police.

The argument started inside the restaurant on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 7 p.m., between a woman and a man who was working. The fight spilled out onto the street, which is when police said the woman called over another man to get involved.

Soon after, shots were fired, leading to a bloody scene on the sidewalk. The worker was shot, though it was not immediately clear how badly injured he was.

It also was not known what the fight was about, but police said that there is someone in custody in connection with the shooting. It wasn't clear what charges the individual in custody might face.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An investigation is ongoing.