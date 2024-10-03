McDonald's Chicken Big Mac is coming to the U.S. next week — for a limited time

McDonald's U.S. customers have been aching for the fast-food chain's Chicken Big Mac -- and it's coming.

The sandwich has already appeared on menus around the world, selling out in Ireland and the United Kingdom when it debuted overseas in 2022. It comes home to the U.S. on Thursday, Oct. 10. The menu addition will only stick around while supplies last, which likely won't be long.

The announcement confirms the rumors.

McDonald's has been teasing it. Some may have noticed a similar sandwich in Los Angeles last weekend.

The LA pop-up dining experience, McDonnell's, by Chain opened to fans for one day only, serving up a signature menu item, "The Chicken Sandwich." The recipe was quite similar to the one McDonald's uses for its Chicken Big Mac, which uses two chicken patties instead of two all-beef patties like the original Big Mac. The toppings are the same.

Customers ate it up, with some even describing it as a McDonald's dupe.

Plot twist: It was McDonald's the whole time.

"By tapping into some of our fans’ biggest passions from dupe culture to live-streaming, we’re able to serve up more than just a sandwich," Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA, said in a statement. "There truly is something for everyone to enjoy in this campaign and we’re bringing experiences that will surprise and delight them, all before the Chicken Big Mac hits restaurants."