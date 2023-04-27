McDonald's Big Mac Sauce Is Available In a Dip Cup for Nuggets or Fries Starting Today

First came the "more flavorful than ever" burger tweaks. Then the spicy nuggets returned. And now this.

McDonald's will serve up extra sides of their famed Big Mac sauce -- in dip cup form -- at participating restaurants nationwide starting today, the company previously announced. And no, they've never done this before.

As the fast-food giant said, the secret sauce is "finally getting its moment in the spotlight on our menu."

We don't yet know how long the Big Mac sauce dip cups will be available, but McDonald's says the only way to get the coveted side is through its app. Best of all: NO EXTRA CHARGE with any McNuggets purchase.

The dip cups come with throwback packaging, too.

The whole Big Mac thing started in 1968, when an owner/operator in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, came up with the brilliant idea of putting two burgers on one sandwich. Clearly, the love for the McDonald's staple has grown over time.

And the sauce has become a thing in its own right. It became a social media craze when McDonald's gave away 10,000 bottles in the U.S. back in 2017.

Creamy, tangy, slightly sweet and perfectly dippable, as McDonald's describes it, the Big Mac sauce can be ordered a la carte, apart from the McNuggets deal. It pretty much goes with everything.

Just don't look for any on the New York State Thruway, because you can't get McDonald's anywhere on there anymore.