MCC On Lockdown Amid Search for Possible Gun Smuggled Inside Jail

The Metropolitan Correctional Center was put on lockdown after officials received information that a gun could have been smuggled inside, two officials familiar with the matter tell NBC New York.

A search was being conducted Thursday evening throughout the jail facility as a precaution, the officials said. It was not immediately clear if any weapon was somehow smuggled in to an inmate, officials said.

Spokesmen for the Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan did not immediately return requests for comment.

The MCC has been under scrutiny since accused child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell. Two BOP officers were later arrested for allegedly forging documents that they had checked on Epstein when prosecutors said the guards were sleeping and shopping on their computers. The have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The MCC currently houses celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti who is accused of stealing from client Stormy Daniels and separately was convicted of shaking down Nike. Lawrence Ray, the one time informant against former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik who is now accused of sexually abusing college aged girls, is also currently at the MCC. Ray has denied the allegations.

Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was also housed at the MCC before his conviction.

It was not clear how long the search and the lockdown at the MCC were set to last. The BOP says about 700 inmates are housed at the MCC.

