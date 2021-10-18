MCC, Lower Manhattan Jail Were Jeffrey Epstein Died, Transfers Out All Inmates

What to Know The last inmates housed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Manhattan will be transferred out and will be sent to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn by the end of business Monday, leaving the federal jail with zero inmates, an official familiar with the matter tells News 4 New York.

The last few inmates had afternoon court appearances and then were set to be transferred to MDC - Brooklyn once those hearings ended.

Once hailed as a prototype for a new kind of federal jail and the most secure in the country, the Metropolitan Correctional Center has become a blighted wreck, so deteriorated it’s impossible to safely house inmates.

Once hailed as a prototype for a new kind of federal jail and the most secure in the country, the Metropolitan Correctional Center has become a blighted wreck, so deteriorated it’s impossible to safely house inmates. The Justice Department said in August it would close the jail to undertake much-needed repairs - but it may never reopen.

The Metropolitan Correctional Center, located in Lower Manhattan, has housed a slew of famously well-known criminals — El Chapo, John Gotti, Bernie Madoff, and some of the world’s most dangerous terrorists. Prisoners are held at the jail as they await their trials or transfers to other federal prisons after conviction. It has housed close to 900 inmates in the past. Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, an accused pedophile and sex trafficker, killed himself there in August 2019. His death exposed a slew of problems inside the jail, and that list has only grown; the rampant spread of the coronavirus, the squalid conditions, a loaded gun smuggled in, another inmates' deaths.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesman declined comment.