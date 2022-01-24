Mayor Outlines Plans to Combat Gun Violence After String of Officer Shootings

After a violent 72-hour period that saw four NYPD officers shot in the line of duty, one fatally, Mayor Eric Adams addressed the city on Monday to outline what he called "precision prevention" plans to combat gun violence.

"We are going to do a lot more than pray. We are going to turn our pain into purpose," Adams said in remarks from City Hall, promising New Yorkers would see his proposed changes on the street quickly. "We will not surrender our city to the violent few.”

Among other changes, Adams said the NYPD would launch new neighborhood safety teams focused on gun violence in the next three weeks, targeting 30 precincts where the mayor said 80% of violence takes place. He also promised an expansion of the Gun Violence Suppression Division, the NYPD unit that goes after gun traffickers.

"We will have boots on the ground on every block in this city," the mayor said.

Adams also promised an expansion of summer youth programs, more aid for young adults aging out of the foster car system, and a push for "community hiring" legislation that would mandate more local jobs.

But the mayor acknowledged the city can't fix the problem without legislative help from Albany. He called on the state to close loopholes that protect older teens with guns from being charged in criminal court, and for stricter penalties for gun trafficking.

NYPD Shooting

Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was shot and killed Friday night in a Harlem apartment while responding to a call from a woman reporting a domestic incident with her adult son. Another responding officer, Wilbert Mora, 27, was critically injured and remains hospitalized. In another incident last Thursday on Staten Island, an officer underwent surgery after being shot in the leg while serving a search warrant for drugs, while on Tuesday last week another officer was shot in the leg while scuffling with a teenage suspect in the Bronx.

Speaking from outside Harlem Hospital on Friday night, Adams, a retired NYPD captain, called on the federal government to help the city go after those are who are trafficking guns, "constantly carving highways of death, destroying our communities."

"It is our city against the killers," an emotional NYC Mayor Eric Adams - himself a retired cop - said Friday night after an NYPD officer's murder.

"No one will divide this city with their violence. In fact, they're going to unite us, to come together and end this," Adams said. "We must commit ourselves to stop the debate, the dialogue, and come together and realize a gun on our street is a threat to our safety. And we must do everything possible to remove that gun."

In the three weeks since Adams took office, the city has seen more violent crime than over the same time period last year; shooting incidents are up 16% and felony assaults up 8%, for example.

In addition to last week's officer shootings, a 19-year-old cashier was shot to death as she worked a late-night shift at a Burger King, a baby was critically injured by a stray bullet while in a parked car with her mother, and on Jan. 1, an off-duty NYPD officer was shot and injured while sleeping inside his car, resting between shifts at a police precinct in East Harlem. A woman was also pushed to her death on the tracks at the Times Square subway station.

During a Sunday morning appearance on CNN, Adams stressed the urgency “to deal with the underlying issues that are impacting crime in our city and has become a stain on the inner cities across our country.”