Mayor of Lumberton, NJ, drove drunk to pick up son from daycare, police say

The mayor of Lumberton, New Jersey was arrested at her home on St. Patrick's Day after, police allege, she drove with her son in her car while under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday, March 17, 2025 at about 6:11 p.m., after law enforcement officials were sent a video that, allegedly, showed a vehicle swerving out of lanes while driving and, at one point, nearly hitting a utility pole.

Officers made contact with the vehicle's owner, Gina LaPlaca, the mayor of Lumberton, New Jersey, after viewing the video.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Court documents claim, in an interview with police, LaPlaca admitted that she had been drinking and said she drove the vehicle to pick up her son from daycare.

Also, according to court documents, at the time, officers administered a field sobriety test and LaPlaca "appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the offense."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A search of LaPlaca's vehicle, court documents claim, yielded the discovery of an opened alcohol container.

Following her arrest, LaPlaca's husband, Jason Carty, a political activist -- and former executive director of the New Jersey Brewers Guild -- posted on social media to say LaPlaca has struggled with addiction.

Contacted Wednesday, police had no comment on LaPlaca's arrest.

But, she has a court date scheduled for April 15, 2025.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.