Mayor Eric Adams Supports Plan to Make Diwali an NYC Schools Holiday

Mayor Eric Adams has thrown his support his support behind a plan to make Diwali an official NYC Schools holiday.

Adams was joined by NYC School’s Chancellor David Banks and State Assemblywoman Jennifer Raskumar of Queens, who introduced a bill this week that would put Diwali on the school calendar.

"For over two decades, South Asians and Indo Caribbeans in New York have been fighting for the Diwali school holiday," Raskumar said.

The annual "festival of lights" celebrated by students across the city of the Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist faiths.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"When we acknowledge Diwali, we are going to encourage children to learn about what is Diwali," the mayor said.

Adams said he hopes to have Diwali added to school holidays by the next school year.

The Diwali holiday, also known as Deepavali, is the annual festival of lights that honors the goddess Lakshmi, goddess of prosperity. It celebrates light over darkness, new beginnings, and the triumph of good over evil.