Mayor De Blasio to Trump: ‘Are You Telling New York City to Drop Dead?’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made a plea directly to President Trump Sunday morning, asking the president to save his hometown from the continued destruction and fallout of the coronavirus.

New York City remains one of the global epicenters of the virus, with almost 20 percent of all U.S. cases.

De Blasio concluded his briefing with a message for Trump, asking the president to use his power to bring additional financial support to state and local governments.

"Literally with the snap of his fingers, Donald Trump could fix that," de Blasio said, suggesting the president's intervention could spur legislation from Congress. "If he would just say the word, the Senate would jump."

The mayor says he has had numerous conversations with President Trump and Vice President Pence, but neither, he says, have delivered public support for legislative aid delivered by Congress.

"Are you going to save New York City or are you telling New York City to drop dead?" de Blasio asked Trump.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House and Congress could reach a deal Sunday on supplemental funding for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses -- but money for state and local governments would not be included in the package.