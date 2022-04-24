Mayor Adams Pledges $900M for Safer Streets Amid Spike in Traffic Deaths

Mayor Eric Adams announced a commitment from the city to invest nearly $1 billion into safety measures designed to curb traffic deaths and enhance protections on New York City streets.

Adams' pledge Saturday comes on the heels of a deadly three months on city streets: at least 59 people were killed between January and March, a 44 percent increase over the same time last year.

An estimated $900 million is being eyed to combat what Adams calls a "crisis."

“Too many New Yorkers have lost their lives to the traffic violence crisis, and we are seeing cities across the country struggle just like us, but this historic investment will allow New Yorkers to walk and cycle around our city without fear," his statement read.

The funds earmarked for the next five years are designed to help create a more bike, bus and pedestrian-friendly city. It also means fewer cars on certain roads.

New York City is currently on track to upgrade 10 miles of bikes lanes this year and an additional 20 miles by the end of 2023.

Adams says the new investment injects needed funding into former Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to expand bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes and reclaim pedestrian space in the "NYC Streets Plan."

The day of the mayor's announcement, a 13-year-old teen riding a scooter was hospitalized with a leg injury after he was hit by a car in Manhattan, and an 89-year-old woman walking near a Queens shopping center was critically wounded by a driver.