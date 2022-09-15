Mayhem Erupts at NYC Burger King After Woman Places Food Order

A wild scene unfolded in a New York City Burger King earlier this week when a woman jumped the counter in an apparent robbery attempt caught on camera, police say.

The woman walked into the fast-food restaurant on Grand Concourse around 3 p.m. Tuesday and placed a food order, according to the NYPD. Video shows her rustling around in her bag and pulling out some pulls to hand to the employee.

Once that employee opens the cash register, the woman jumps over the counter and grabs $250 in cash with her bare hands. The worker she had been speaking to tries to hold her down on the counter -- and then another employee has to run over and assist, the video shows. Eventually, they were able to get the $250 out of her hands and she ran off.

One of the employees, a 23-year-old, cut his head in the struggle but refused medical attention at the scene.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.