Hoboken Water Main Break Closes Municipal Buildings, Prompts Early School Dismissal

What to Know A water main break brought on by unrelated construction work in Hoboken has prompted municipal buildings, local schools and recreational programs to close or get cancelled.

Contractors working on an unrelated project allegedly struck a large main on Observer and Madison, which impacted water pressure citywide, according to the Veolia Water NJ utility company.

Although water pressure was impacted, there is no boil water advisory.

A water main break brought on by unrelated construction work in Hoboken has prompted municipal buildings, local schools and recreational programs to close or get cancelled.

Contractors working on an unrelated project allegedly struck a large main on Observer and Madison streets, which impacted water pressure citywide, according to the Veolia Water NJ utility company.

In a statement, the city said that the water main break has resulted in "low water pressure and no water pressure in some municipal buildings caused by the water main break, all municipal buildings are closed."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Hoboken School District also issued an early dismissal Monday due to the main break.

Repair crews were on site as of midday Monday working to rectify the break and restore water pressure.

According to the utility company, Veolia Water NJ, crews are attempting to repair a 16 inch main that apparently was ruptured by contractors working in the area.

Although water pressure was impacted, there is no boil water advisory.

"Although there is low to no water pressure in certain areas, Veolia has communicated to the City that the water is safe to drink," the city said.

Traffic restrictions remain in place until the rupture is fixed.

#Hoboken: Crews are working diligently to repair a 16” main that was accidentally ruptured by contractors, impacting water pressure citywide.

We will continue to post updates as repairs progress.@HobokenOEM @CityofHoboken pic.twitter.com/xo2QWgey74 — Veolia Water NJ (@VeoliaWaterNJ) February 27, 2023