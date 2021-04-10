New York City

Massive Scaffolding Collapse in Midtown After High-Speed Driver Crashes Mercedes: NYPD

Police responded to a Midtown crash around 4 a.m. Saturday after a man with a suspended driver brought down scaffolding

By Anjali Hemphill

Scaffolding was sprawled out across a Midtown block early Saturday morning after a driver lost control and crashed his vehicle, police said.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash around 4 a.m. on East 58th Street near 3rd Avenue. A Mercedes sedan was found mangled with a tree and pieces of scaffolding that had stood two stories tall.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed in Midtown, according to police. The man had also been driving with a suspended license.

The cleanup was still underway several hours later as investigators continued their work and crews tried to clear the roadway.

Crews clear scaffolding on a Midtown block after a driver crashed into the structure
Crews clear scaffolding on a Midtown block after a driver crashed into the structure early Saturday morning.

At one point in the investigation, firefighters used a tool to pry open the vehicle's trunk. Once open, officers pulled out and bagged several unrecognizable items, although a couple appeared to be high-end bags.

Many neighbors were awoken by the early morning commotion and sound of two stories of scaffolding collapsing to the ground.

"[I] heard like tires screeching, and then like giant crash like metal, just a bunch of metal," Christina Lee said.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. It was not immediately clear if he would face any criminal charges.

No other injuries were reported.

