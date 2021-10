A three-alarm fire appeared to gut a New Jersey Volkswagen service center Friday morning, sending thick black smoke billowing thousands of feet into the air.

Video from Chopper 4 showed multiple crews responding to the fire on Elizabeth Avenue in Linden.

BREAKING: Raging fire at Volkswagen Service Center in Linden, NJ #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/0U1uf2QRk1 — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) October 29, 2021

There were no reports of injuries, and it was not clear how the blaze started. Linden Police confirmed the blaze broke out the garage area around 6:30 a.m.