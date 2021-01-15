East Williamsburg

Massive Five-Alarm Fire Tears Through Multiple Brooklyn Buildings

A massive, five-alarm fire broke out in Brooklyn Thursday evening, roaring through four buildings on one block as more than 200 firefighters battled the flames, officials said.

The fire started just after 6 p.m. at a building on Montrose Avenue in East Williamsburg, fire officials said, as flames began on the second floor, shooting up to the third floor and going through the roof shortly after. Video from the FDNY shows firefighters on the roof of adjoining buildings attempting to put out the inferno, as huge plumes of smoke billowed into the night sky.

By 8 p.m., the fire was under control, as crews at the scene were putting out smaller hotspots. The flames tore through three buildings, and a fourth also sustained damage. The fire was so intense it caused a wall to collapse inside one of the buildings.

Approximately 30 apartments were inhabitable after the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, no rescues were needed and there were no reports of anyone missing. Two firefighters had minor injuries.

Investigators are searching for what may have sparked the fire.

