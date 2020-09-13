Dyker Heights

Massive Fire Rips Through Brooklyn Homes; 12 Firefighters Injured

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dozen firefighters suffered minor injuries early Sunday responding to a five-alarm house fire in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The blaze broke out shortly before midnight inside a home in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the scene and battled the fire for four hours as it spread into a neighboring home at 74th Street and 13th Avenue.

News

New Jersey 3 hours ago

2 Dead, 6 Injured After Shooting at House Party Near Rutgers University

COVID-19 19 hours ago

Back-to-Back Weekend Parties in Washington Square Park Keep Nearby NYU on Alert

The Fire Department of New York said all occupants of the residence were accounted for, and no civilians were injured.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dyker HeightsBrooklynFDNY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us