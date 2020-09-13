Massive Fire Rips Through Brooklyn Homes; 12 Firefighters Injured

A dozen firefighters suffered minor injuries early Sunday responding to a five-alarm house fire in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The blaze broke out shortly before midnight inside a home in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the scene and battled the fire for four hours as it spread into a neighboring home at 74th Street and 13th Avenue.

The Fire Department of New York said all occupants of the residence were accounted for, and no civilians were injured.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.