Massive Fire Erupts in New Jersey Recycling Plant

New York City issued an advisory saying that residents in Staten Island may see or smell smoke from the fire in neighboring New Jersey. Although the city stated the fire is in Elizabeth, multiple reports place the fire in Woodbridge.

Video and photos captured from the surrounding area and published online show intense flames and plumes of thick black smoke billowing from the recycling center.

According to John Hagerty, Woodbridge township spokesman, the fire at Bayshore Recycling Center on Crows Mill Road, in the Keasbey section, was reported around 12:33 p.m.

The fire apparently started in the processing facility of the cardboard recycling center.

Firefighters from Perth Amboy, South Amboy, Sayreville, Middlesex County, as well as fire boats from the NYPD and FDNY are responding to the scene, Hagerty said.

No injuries were reported.