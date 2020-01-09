Massive Fire Engulfs Queens Outpost of Popular Chinese Restaurant

A three-alarm fire gutted the Long Island City branch of Xi'an Famous Foods, the Chinese restaurant that started in a Flushing basement and quickly became one of the city's favorite chains.

The FDNY said 140 firefighters were battling the blaze Thursday afternoon. Pictures tweeted by the department show severe damage to the roof and sides of the building.

FDNY members are operating on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 26-19 Jackson Avenue in Queens. pic.twitter.com/wkvTCYOYEg — FDNY (@FDNY) January 9, 2020

There was no immediate information on a cause; no one was injured.

The chain, which started in 2005, has 16 locations around the city, mostly in Manhattan.