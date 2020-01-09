Long Island City

Massive Fire Engulfs Queens Outpost of Popular Chinese Restaurant

The Long Island City branch of Xi'an Famous Foods is one of 16 in the city

Long Island City restaurant fire
@FDNY

A three-alarm fire gutted the Long Island City branch of Xi'an Famous Foods, the Chinese restaurant that started in a Flushing basement and quickly became one of the city's favorite chains.

The FDNY said 140 firefighters were battling the blaze Thursday afternoon. Pictures tweeted by the department show severe damage to the roof and sides of the building.

There was no immediate information on a cause; no one was injured.

The chain, which started in 2005, has 16 locations around the city, mostly in Manhattan.

This article tagged under:

Long Island CityrestaurantsLIC
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us