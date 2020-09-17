Chinatown

Massive Fire Damages Chinatown Building, Impacting Apartments and Businesses: FNDY

New York City firefighters are battling a massive fire in a mixed commercial and residential building in Chinatown early Thursday morning. 

The flames broke up just after midnight at a building on Grand Street near Allen, according to fire officials. There are over 130 firefighters at the scene, trying to stop the blaze from spreading to more buildings.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It's unclear what sparked the fire and no other information was immediately available.

Chinatown suffered a devastating loss to another large fire earlier this year. That fire in January broke out just blocks away on Mulberry Street. It damaged some important archives from the Museum of Chinese in America as well as a senior center.

This is a developing story.

