Bronx

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bronx Apartment Building, Tearing Through Top Floors

By Tom Shea

NBC Universal, Inc.

A massive raging fire tore through the top floors of a Bronx apartment building Thursday evening, according to fire officials.

Video from the scene on Carpenter Avenue near East 228th Street showed flames shooting up through the roof and windows of the building in the Williamsbridge neighborhood. FDNY said they received a call about the fire just after 5 p.m., which quickly grew to four alarms.

The fire started on the fifth floor and spread into the cockloft of building.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No injuries were immediately reported, the FDNY said. It was not immediately clear what may have sparked the blaze.

More than 130 firefighters and EMS were at the scene, battling flames and helping those impacted.

The fire was still very active and burning as of 6 p.m.

News

TERRORISM 3 hours ago

Verdict Reached in NYC Halloween Truck Attack That Killed 8, Death Penalty Phase Pending

Tennessee 5 hours ago

5 Memphis Cops ‘All Responsible' for Tyre Nichols' Death, District Attorney Says

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

BronxfireWilliamsbridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us