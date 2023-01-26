Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bronx Apartment Building, Tearing Through Top Floors

A massive raging fire tore through the top floors of a Bronx apartment building Thursday evening, according to fire officials.

Video from the scene on Carpenter Avenue near East 228th Street showed flames shooting up through the roof and windows of the building in the Williamsbridge neighborhood. FDNY said they received a call about the fire just after 5 p.m., which quickly grew to four alarms.

The fire started on the fifth floor and spread into the cockloft of building.

FDNY members are currently operating at a 4-alarm fire at 4055 Carpenter Avenue in the Bronx. Operations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/DP7QL6YIod — FDNY (@FDNY) January 26, 2023

No injuries were immediately reported, the FDNY said. It was not immediately clear what may have sparked the blaze.

More than 130 firefighters and EMS were at the scene, battling flames and helping those impacted.

The fire was still very active and burning as of 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.