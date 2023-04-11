Jersey City

Massive Fire at NJ Recycling Plant Suspends Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Ahead of Evening Commute

By NBC New York Staff

A fire broke out at a Jersey City recycling plant -- impacting the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail ahead of the afternoon rush hour.

The multi-alarm blaze started shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday at a recycling plant on Cavan Point Avenue and firefighters were still attempting to bring it under control as of 4 p.m.

Chopper 4 was over the scene as firefighters continued to fight the blaze. A thick black plume of smoke was seen billowing out of Reliable Paper Recycling -- a massive structure located across the Hudson River from Manhattan. It is one of the largest recycling companies in the tri-state area.

Nearby, brush also caught fire.

The inferno impacted the nearby light rail, causing the suspension of the Hudson-Bergen line in both directions between Liberty State Park and the 45th Street Station.

It is unclear if the brush fire spread to the recycling plant or vice versa.

Additional help has been requested in an attempt to stop the fire from spreading onto the New Jersey Turnpike particularly during the evening commute.

It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

This is a developing story.

