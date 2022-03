Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing into the air as a massive fire raged at a PepsiCo factory in New Jersey, video showed.

It was not immediately clear when the blaze at the Piscataway facility erupted, or what may have sparked it. But video taken Tuesday evening showed massive flames shooting up from the roof of the building.

Flames and smoke could be seen from miles away.

@News12NJ fire at the Pepsi plant in Piscataway pic.twitter.com/WwsKKsgWyS — Jerry Snell (@JerrySnell) March 22, 2022

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.