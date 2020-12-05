Massive East Village Fire Destroys Historic Nearby Church

A six-alarm fire in a vacant East Village building Saturday morning spread to the nearby Middle Collegiate Church, resulting in enough damage to leave both structures uninhabitable.

The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. at the vacant building on East 7th Street.

It then spread to the nearby 19th Century church on Second Avenue; the roof was completely engulfed in flames by 6 a.m.

Nearly 200 firefighters were dispatched to the blaze. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire, FDNY Assistant Chief John Hodgens said Saturday morning.

FDNY members continue operating on scene of a 6-alarm fire at 48 East 7th Street in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/aGv9uDezxp — FDNY (@FDNY) December 5, 2020

Fire crews were still putting water on the fire around 9:30 a.m. as investigators worked to determine its cause.

The vacant corner building on East 7th Street and Second Avenue - were Saturday's fire originated - was damaged by a smaller fire back in February. The cause of that fire was ruled accidental.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the name of the church affected by the fire. It is Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue, not St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church on 7th Street.