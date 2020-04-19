Massive Brooklyn Party Busted Saturday Night Despite Coronavirus Orders

The NYPD busted a massive party in Brooklyn Saturday night, one that drew as many as 70 people to a Canarsie storefront.

Authorities were called to the Avenue L block about 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police confirmed "several" arrests" but did not have a firm number as of early Sunday.

They also could not confirm initial reports that the party may have started as a music video shoot.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "New York State on Pause" orders prohibited parties and other large non-essential gatherings as of March 22. Party-goers could face substantial fines.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, Cuomo and other officials at the local and national level have repeatedly warned that as the weather improves and the curve of new COVID-19 cases flattens or declines, people may be more tempted to shun those orders and congregate.

New York City remains one of the global epicenters of the virus, with almost 20 percent of all U.S. cases.