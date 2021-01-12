Masked Turnstile Hopper Bashes Subway Rider in Head With Hammer: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say randomly whacked another man in the back of the head with a hammer as he waited for a southbound A train at a Manhattan subway station over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

The 46-year-old victim was standing on the platform in the 175th Street Station around 11 a.m. Sunday when he was attacked from behind. He immediately ran to get help from a booth clerk after being hit, while the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was treated for head pain at the scene but refused further medical attention. It's not clear what prompted the attack.

Police released an image of the suspect that was captured by surveillance cameras. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.