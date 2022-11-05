Masked Men Wanted for Shooting of 2 Women in Harlem: Cops

Two women in Harlem were hospitalized after a shooting outside a building late Friday night, police said.

Cops are now looking for four masked men wanted in connection to the 11 p.m. shooting. They all wore ski masks, police said.

The two victims were outside the Frederick E. Samuel Apartments when the group reportedly opened fire on the women. Each was struck in the arm, according to police.

Both victims were taken to Harlem Hospital to be treated for their wounds, are were expected to recover.

It's not clear if the women were the intended targets of the shooting.