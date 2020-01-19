Crime and Courts

Masked Men Ambush Bronx Bodega Owner, Steal $50K in Cash: NYPD

Two masked men forced their way into a Bronx apartment this week, duct-taped a victim's hands and got away with $50,000

The NYPD released photos of a man they say ambushed a victim in the Bronx and stole two safes containing $50,000 in cash.

What to Know

  • Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly tied up a Bronx man with duct tape before getting away with two safes
  • The two suspects wore masks, police said, when they approached the victim Wednesday evening
  • The suspects allegedly flashed their guns and tied the man's hands with duct tape, according to the NYPD

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly tied up a Bronx man with duct tape before getting away with two safes containing $50,000 in cash.

The NYPD released a photo Sunday of one of the suspects they say ambushed the victim in his Bronx apartment.

The two suspects wore masks, police said, when they approached the victim Wednesday evening outside his apartment on Boston Road and East 168th Street in Morrisania.

That's when the masked men pushed the victim into his apartment as he opened the door, police said. Once inside, the suspects allegedly flashed their guns and tied the man's hands with duct tape, according to the NYPD.

The suspects took two safes from the victim's apartment that contained a total of $50,000 in cash, police said.

The victim is believed to own a bodega in the Bronx, according to police sources.

The NYPD said both suspects wore black clothes, black masks, and one of the men wore red and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police.

